First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $310,000 Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 34.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 270,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,827,000 after purchasing an additional 69,587 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 23,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DE opened at $256.43 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $265.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $80.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $281.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $227.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.77.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

