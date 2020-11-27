First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $143,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 487.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Tesla by 400.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 140.0% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 164.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 220.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JMP Securities upgraded Tesla from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $516.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $488.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.78.

TSLA stock opened at $574.00 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.42 and a 52 week high of $574.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $544.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1,494.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,404 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.17, for a total value of $1,872,448.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,203 shares in the company, valued at $8,164,539.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.44, for a total value of $581,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,527.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,974 shares of company stock valued at $75,301,295. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

