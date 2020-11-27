First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,484,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $365,600,000 after buying an additional 155,942 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,929,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 15,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $147.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.36. The company has a market cap of $91.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -822.06, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Asif Ramji sold 15,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total value of $2,163,931.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. Insiders sold 68,505 shares of company stock valued at $9,967,983 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stephens raised Fidelity National Information Services to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $164.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.85.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

