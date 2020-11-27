First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 68.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,830 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,278,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,416,904,000 after acquiring an additional 81,146 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,898,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,824,000 after purchasing an additional 590,477 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,742,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $662,730,000 after purchasing an additional 219,134 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,657,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,923,000 after buying an additional 656,579 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,377,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,417,000 after buying an additional 710,164 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $116.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.62. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.03 and a 52 week high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

