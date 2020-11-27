First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 36 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,671,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 40.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 9.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.92.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $338.04 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $379.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

