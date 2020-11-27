First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 255 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,390 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its position in NIKE by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 4.3% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $126.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.44.

NYSE:NKE opened at $135.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $136.35. The company has a market cap of $212.77 billion, a PE ratio of 81.16, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.69 and a 200-day moving average of $110.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.58, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $2,531,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 737,276 shares of company stock valued at $92,619,637 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

