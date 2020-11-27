First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,395 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $83.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.46. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.12 and a fifty-two week high of $83.31.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.