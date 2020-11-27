First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 163 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,654,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,627,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 677,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,746,000 after purchasing an additional 167,559 shares during the period. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $113,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,771 shares in the company, valued at $236,428.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 121,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $16,527,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,953,914.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,432 shares of company stock worth $30,595,064 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $161.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.25.

NYSE:HCA opened at $153.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.31. The company has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $155.84.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

