First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,510 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,519,000 after buying an additional 4,760,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 328.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,590,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,122,000 after buying an additional 4,285,323 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 65.9% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,766,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878,204 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 99.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,574,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,050 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 410.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,443,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $118.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.27, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

