finnCap Group plc (FCAP.L) (LON:FCAP) Shares Gap Down to $24.00

finnCap Group plc (FCAP.L) (LON:FCAP) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.00, but opened at $23.00. finnCap Group plc (FCAP.L) shares last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 6,147 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 20.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 20.70.

Get finnCap Group plc (FCAP.L) alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from finnCap Group plc (FCAP.L)’s previous dividend of $0.42. This represents a yield of 2.27%. finnCap Group plc (FCAP.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

In other news, insider Richard Charles Snow acquired 95,364 shares of finnCap Group plc (FCAP.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £21,933.72 ($28,656.55).

About finnCap Group plc (FCAP.L) (LON:FCAP)

finnCap Group plc provides various financial services to various growth companies in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate financing, equity capital markets and corporate broking, mergers and acquisitions, IPO, financial advisory, research, dual-track, sales trading and market making, private fundraising, sell-side advisory, buy-side advisory, and debt advisory services, as well as engages in the equity sale, and institutional stockbroking activities.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for finnCap Group plc (FCAP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for finnCap Group plc (FCAP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.