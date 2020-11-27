Financial Contrast: Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) & Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN)

Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) and Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.7% of Community First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Community First Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Community First Bancshares and Wayne Savings Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community First Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Wayne Savings Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Community First Bancshares and Wayne Savings Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community First Bancshares 6.93% 2.54% 0.29% Wayne Savings Bancshares 27.18% 12.89% 1.25%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Community First Bancshares and Wayne Savings Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community First Bancshares $16.64 million 4.46 $350,000.00 N/A N/A Wayne Savings Bancshares $22.65 million 2.26 $6.45 million N/A N/A

Wayne Savings Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Community First Bancshares.

Volatility and Risk

Community First Bancshares has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wayne Savings Bancshares has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wayne Savings Bancshares beats Community First Bancshares on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Community First Bancshares Company Profile

Community First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Newton Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, indirect automobile loans, and consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts, loans on new and used automobiles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as multi-family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in securities; and offers money transfer and other banking services. It operates through its main and branch office in Covington, Georgia; and loan production offices in Watkinsville and Braselton, Georgia. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Covington, Georgia. Community First Bancshares, Inc. is a subsidiary of Community First Bancshares, MHC.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Company Profile

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential mortgage, home, commercial, installment, real estate, commercial, agriculture, term, home equity, auto, recreational vehicle, personal, and furniture and appliance loans, as well as business and lines, lines of credit, government guaranteed programs, and standby letters of credit. It also provides financial planning, retirement planning, education planning, investment options, insurance, financial advisory, and wealth management and trust services. In addition, the company offers overdraft protection, re-order check, remote deposit capture, merchant, sweep, online and mobile banking, and bill pay services, as well as debit, credit, and gift cards. Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Wooster, Ohio.

