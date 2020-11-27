Financial Comparison: Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) versus Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) and Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.6% of Mace Security International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Gevo shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Mace Security International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Gevo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Mace Security International has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gevo has a beta of 2.69, indicating that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mace Security International and Gevo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mace Security International 0 0 0 0 N/A Gevo 0 0 2 0 3.00

Gevo has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 105.13%. Given Gevo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gevo is more favorable than Mace Security International.

Profitability

This table compares Mace Security International and Gevo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mace Security International N/A N/A N/A Gevo -172.53% -43.46% -33.70%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mace Security International and Gevo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mace Security International $9.98 million 2.55 -$60,000.00 N/A N/A Gevo $24.49 million 9.53 -$28.66 million ($2.39) -0.82

Mace Security International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gevo.

Summary

Gevo beats Mace Security International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mace Security International Company Profile

Mace Security International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells personal defense and security products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers pepper sprays, gels, and guns, as well as animal deterrent sprays; personal alarms; stun guns; and combo kits under the Mace, Tornado, and Vigilant brands. It also provides aerosol defense sprays for law enforcement and security professionals under the Take Down brand. The company distributes and supports its branded products and services through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, e-commerce channels, and installation service providers. Mace Security International, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc. operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes. It products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Methanotech, Inc. and changed its name to Gevo, Inc. in March 2006. Gevo, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

