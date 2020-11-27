Financial Analysis: Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) vs. Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF)

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) and Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Bodycote has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trio-Tech International has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

20.5% of Trio-Tech International shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.3% of Trio-Tech International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bodycote and Trio-Tech International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bodycote N/A N/A N/A Trio-Tech International 2.80% 4.29% 2.93%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bodycote and Trio-Tech International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bodycote $918.98 million 1.98 $119.77 million $0.66 14.39 Trio-Tech International $34.47 million 0.46 $970,000.00 N/A N/A

Bodycote has higher revenue and earnings than Trio-Tech International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bodycote and Trio-Tech International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bodycote 2 1 4 0 2.29 Trio-Tech International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Trio-Tech International beats Bodycote on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bodycote

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting. The company also provides surface technologies, which are used to prolong the working life of components and protect from environmental factors, such as corrosion and abrasion. Its surface technologies include anodizing, ceramic, flame and combustion spraying, high velocity oxygen fuel, plasma spray, and thermo-chemically formed ceramic coatings to enhance wear resistance. The company serves automotive, aerospace and defense, energy, and general industrial markets. Bodycote plc was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services. This segment also provides qualification testing services that test small samples of output from manufacturers for qualification of their processes and devices. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures front-end semiconductor test equipment, such as artic temperature controlled wafer chucks used for test, characterization, and failure analysis of semiconductor wafers and other components; and wet process stations for cleaning, rinsing, and drying semiconductor wafers, flat panel display magnetic disks, and other microelectronic substrates. This segment also manufactures back-end products comprising autoclaves and highly accelerated stress test equipment; burn-in equipment and boards; and component centrifuges and leak detection equipment. The company's Distribution segment distributes complementary products, including environmental chambers, handlers, interface systems, vibration systems, shaker systems, solderability testers, and other semiconductor equipment, as well as components, such as connectors, sockets, LCD display panels, and touch-screen panels. Its Real Estate segment invests in and rents real estate properties. The company primarily serves semiconductor chip manufacturers or testing facilities that purchase testing equipment. The company operates in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and China. Trio-Tech International was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Van Nuys, California.

