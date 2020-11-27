Financial Analysis: Park National (PRK) & The Competition

Park National (NYSE: PRK) is one of 167 publicly-traded companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Park National to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Park National has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Park National’s rivals have a beta of 1.00, meaning that their average stock price is 0% less volatile than the S&P 500.

40.7% of Park National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Park National shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Park National and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park National 0 0 0 0 N/A Park National Competitors 2764 7833 6307 339 2.24

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential downside of 1.39%. Given Park National’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Park National has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Park National pays an annual dividend of $4.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Park National pays out 63.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.0% and pay out 31.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Park National has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Park National and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park National 22.83% 10.71% 1.17% Park National Competitors 15.09% 8.37% 0.85%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Park National and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Park National $457.69 million $102.70 million 16.55 Park National Competitors $7.47 billion $1.56 billion 10.60

Park National’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Park National. Park National is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Park National rivals beat Park National on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio, Northern Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers. The company also provides commercial loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventory and accounts receivable, acquisition financing, and commercial leasing, as well as for consumer finance companies; commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans to developers and owners of commercial real estate; consumer loans, such as automobile loans and leases; consumer finance services; home equity lines of credit; and residential real estate and construction loans, as well as installment loans and commercial loans. In addition, it offers aircraft financing and asset management services. The company operates 125 financial service offices, including 138 automated teller machines. Park National Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Newark, Ohio.

