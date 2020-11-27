Fidus Investment Co. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Fidus Investment in a report issued on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now expects that the asset manager will earn $1.44 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.38. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s FY2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 9.15%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FDUS. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

FDUS stock opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $341.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92. Fidus Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 312,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 71,607 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 57,067 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 150,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

