Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Pritchard Capital lowered their price target on Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Fastly from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

FSLY opened at $83.17 on Wednesday. Fastly has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $136.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.72 and a quick ratio of 13.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.52.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 5,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $381,400.00. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $11,679,731.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 380,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,189,583.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,382,946 shares of company stock worth $120,480,258. 24.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 498.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Fastly during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

