Fantom (FTM) Market Capitalization Tops $45.55 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. One Fantom token can currently be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Bgogo, IDEX and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fantom has a total market cap of $45.55 million and approximately $8.74 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00027883 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00164645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.53 or 0.00952103 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00230480 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.88 or 0.00491334 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00174768 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom’s total supply is 2,533,607,790 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, Hotbit, DDEX, Bilaxy, Bgogo and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

