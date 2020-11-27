Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) & New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) and New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Extra Space Storage pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. New York City REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Extra Space Storage pays out 73.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Extra Space Storage has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Extra Space Storage is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Extra Space Storage and New York City REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extra Space Storage 34.54% 16.47% 5.43% New York City REIT N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Extra Space Storage and New York City REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extra Space Storage $1.31 billion 11.06 $419.97 million $4.88 22.95 New York City REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Extra Space Storage has higher revenue and earnings than New York City REIT.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Extra Space Storage and New York City REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extra Space Storage 2 5 5 0 2.25 New York City REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00

Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus price target of $110.80, indicating a potential downside of 1.06%. New York City REIT has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.38%. Given New York City REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe New York City REIT is more favorable than Extra Space Storage.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.9% of Extra Space Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Extra Space Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Extra Space Storage beats New York City REIT on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage stores in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.

New York City REIT Company Profile

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) is a real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City, particularly Manhattan.

