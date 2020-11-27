Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) PT Raised to $17.00 at Barclays

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) had its target price increased by Barclays from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STAY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Extended Stay America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded Extended Stay America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extended Stay America from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:STAY opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. Extended Stay America has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $15.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.92.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 20,000 shares of Extended Stay America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $245,600.00. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Extended Stay America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Extended Stay America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Extended Stay America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Extended Stay America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of May 4, 2020, the company had a network of 634 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

