Exosis Market Cap Reaches $17,167.47 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. One Exosis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges including Escodex, Crex24 and Exrates. Exosis has a total market capitalization of $17,167.47 and approximately $881.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Exosis has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,937.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $511.44 or 0.03019482 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.95 or 0.01558332 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.63 or 0.00405210 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $115.68 or 0.00682947 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007857 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.31 or 0.00403320 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036262 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00104734 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. Exosis' total supply is 646,740 coins and its circulating supply is 481,740 coins. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

