Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.39. 3,008,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 6,396,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exela Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $57.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $305.28 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Exela Technologies by 3,610.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69,967 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Exela Technologies during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Exela Technologies during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Exela Technologies by 541.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Exela Technologies by 377.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 805,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 636,687 shares during the last quarter. 18.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exela Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

