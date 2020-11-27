Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of TVTX opened at $22.81 on Monday. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $51.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

