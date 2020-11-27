Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC) vs. CAE (NYSE:CAE) Critical Analysis

Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC) and CAE (NYSE:CAE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Evercel has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAE has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Evercel and CAE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evercel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CAE $2.70 billion 2.50 $234.11 million $1.00 25.42

CAE has higher revenue and earnings than Evercel.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.1% of CAE shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of CAE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Evercel and CAE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evercel N/A N/A N/A CAE 2.07% 9.35% 2.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Evercel and CAE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evercel 0 0 0 0 N/A CAE 0 8 2 0 2.20

CAE has a consensus price target of $32.14, indicating a potential upside of 26.45%. Given CAE’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CAE is more favorable than Evercel.

Summary

CAE beats Evercel on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Evercel Company Profile

Evercel, Inc., through its interest in Printronix Holding Corporation, designs and manufactures printers and consumables for various industrial printing applications worldwide. The company's printers include hardware and embedded software. It serves industrial marketplace, financial, and logistics and transportation industries. The company offers its products directly to end-users, as well as through channel partners, such as dealers and distributors. Evercel, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services. Its Defence and Security segment operates as a training systems integrator for defense forces in the air, land, and naval domains, as well as for government organizations responsible for public safety. The company's Healthcare segment designs and manufactures simulators; offers audiovisual and simulation center management solutions; and develops courseware and offers services for training of medical, nursing, and allied healthcare students, as well as medical practitioners. It trains approximately 220,000 civil and defence crewmembers, including approximately 135,000 pilots and various healthcare professionals. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in June 1993. CAE Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

