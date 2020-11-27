EvenCoin Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 27th. One EvenCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Mercatox. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $36,756.88 and approximately $25,688.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 67.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EvenCoin Token Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

