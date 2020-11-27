Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

ETSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etsy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $112.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Etsy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.68.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $145.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 80.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Etsy has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $154.88.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.72 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, insider Raina Moskowitz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $501,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,537.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $9,962,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,962,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 429,909 shares of company stock worth $55,929,971. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Etsy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 54.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

