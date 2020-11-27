Etherparty Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,272.00 (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 27th. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $371,139.38 and $2,272.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. One Etherparty token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Etherparty alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00072708 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005925 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00023892 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00361891 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005904 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $520.18 or 0.03071070 BTC.

Etherparty Token Profile

Etherparty (CRYPTO:FUEL) is a token. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.