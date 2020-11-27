Ether Zero Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 27th. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $228,798.92 and approximately $26,585.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Hotbit, EXX and DigiFinex. Over the last week, Ether Zero has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.44 or 0.03019482 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036262 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 218,207,406 coins and its circulating supply is 176,177,993 coins. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Cryptopia, Hotbit and EXX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.