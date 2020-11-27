Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) COO Sells $24,317.95 in Stock

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) COO Santos Salvador Dada sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $24,317.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,860 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,663. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Santos Salvador Dada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 20th, Santos Salvador Dada sold 200 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $5,408.00.

NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $26.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.39. The firm has a market cap of $621.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.13. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 6.64.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 69.87% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth $85,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 12.3% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ESTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

