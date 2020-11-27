Essity AB (publ)’s (ETTYF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ETTYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

ETTYF opened at $31.50 on Monday. Essity AB has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average of $32.50.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products include incontinence products, including skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, and intimate wipes; and wound care, vascular, and orthopedics products and services.

