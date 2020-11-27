Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a private mortgage insurance company. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. Essent Group Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Essent Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Essent Group from $44.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Essent Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Essent Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essent Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.75.

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $45.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.12. Essent Group has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.48 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 49.62% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Essent Group’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essent Group will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the third quarter worth about $6,955,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 185,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 53,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essent Group (ESNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.