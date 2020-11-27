Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dover Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) – Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Dover in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $6.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.95. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dover’s FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.50.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $124.12 on Wednesday. Dover has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $127.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.23.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dover by 5.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,615,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,257,296,000 after purchasing an additional 647,756 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth $35,227,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 122.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 512,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,518,000 after purchasing an additional 281,782 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth $25,102,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Dover by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,658,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,167,000 after purchasing an additional 227,829 shares during the period. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $56,748.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $290,821.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $488,850.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,681.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,827 shares of company stock valued at $3,460,609. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.