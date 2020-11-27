Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating and set a $89.75 price objective on shares of Equitable Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.55.

Equitable Group stock opened at $75.01 on Tuesday. Equitable Group has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $75.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.51.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

