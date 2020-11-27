Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Chairman Sells $2,570,000.00 in Stock

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Chairman Joseph M. Field sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $2,570,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Entercom Communications stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $365.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $268.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications Corp. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 389,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,502,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 407,915 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Entercom Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $359,000. 53.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.17.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of April 23, 2020, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

