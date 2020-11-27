Energean plc (ENOG.L) (LON:ENOG) Shares Gap Up to $729.30

Energean plc (ENOG.L) (LON:ENOG) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $729.30, but opened at $763.60. Energean plc (ENOG.L) shares last traded at $708.30, with a volume of 116,003 shares traded.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Energean plc (ENOG.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 865 ($11.30) target price on the stock.

Get Energean plc (ENOG.L) alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 590.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 566.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.06 million and a PE ratio of -8.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.72.

In other Energean plc (ENOG.L) news, insider Efstathios Topouzoglou bought 50,000 shares of Energean plc (ENOG.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 551 ($7.20) per share, for a total transaction of £275,500 ($359,942.51). Insiders have acquired 68,200 shares of company stock valued at $37,916,800 over the last 90 days.

Energean plc (ENOG.L) Company Profile (LON:ENOG)

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Greece, Israel, Montenegro, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in 18 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Energean plc (ENOG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean plc (ENOG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.