Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ELEZF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised shares of Endesa from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Endesa from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEZF opened at $29.19 on Monday. Endesa has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.38.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2019, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,500 square kilometers.

