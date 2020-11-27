EncryptoTel [WAVES] Reaches 1-Day Volume of $368.00 (ETT)

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a market capitalization of $243,895.86 and approximately $368.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EncryptoTel [WAVES] alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00027883 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00164645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.53 or 0.00952103 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00230480 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.88 or 0.00491334 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00174768 BTC.

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Token Profile

EncryptoTel [WAVES] launched on April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel . The official website for EncryptoTel [WAVES] is encryptotel.com

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Token Trading

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EncryptoTel [WAVES] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EncryptoTel [WAVES] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EncryptoTel [WAVES] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.