Employees Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 199,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 18,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $163,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 319,994 shares of company stock worth $13,215,729. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $42.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $180.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.86.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

