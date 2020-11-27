Employees Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $8,281,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of Insulet at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Insulet by 8.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Insulet by 167.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Insulet by 10.7% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Insulet during the second quarter worth approximately $1,841,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Insulet by 48.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,138,000 after buying an additional 16,935 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Insulet from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Insulet from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insulet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.82.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $248.86 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $269.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 888.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.53 and a 200-day moving average of $215.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 8.08.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.73 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.11, for a total value of $751,675.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $3,508,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,909,198.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,415 shares of company stock valued at $5,160,326 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

