Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 65,000 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $7,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 20.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,098,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,340,000 after buying an additional 6,507,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,354,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,826,000 after purchasing an additional 542,883 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,862,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,512,000 after acquiring an additional 447,150 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,456,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,247,000 after acquiring an additional 44,456 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,932,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,452,000 after acquiring an additional 988,970 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IR opened at $44.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.10 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average of $33.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $45.58.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The business’s revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.47.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 7,683 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $324,990.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,683 shares in the company, valued at $367,290.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,683 shares of company stock worth $3,744,991. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

