Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 6,177 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,177 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $10,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 80,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,188,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,810,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 558,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,049,000 after purchasing an additional 16,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WLTW. Piper Sandler cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.13.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $209.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $220.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

