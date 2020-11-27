Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 52,869 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 52,869 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American International Group were worth $7,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in American International Group by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

AIG stock opened at $40.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.00.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

AIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American International Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group I. American bought 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elias F. Habayeb sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.