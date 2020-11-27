Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 52,861 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,037 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 52,861 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $10,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.5% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 169,675 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 33,383 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 66.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,243,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $155,634,000 after buying an additional 898,417 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $320,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 31.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 63.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $78.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.21 and its 200-day moving average is $64.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $79.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,250 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $86,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,339.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 25,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $1,708,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,085 shares of company stock valued at $4,174,655 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. 140166 upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.61.

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

