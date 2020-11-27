Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 43,000 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.05% of Simon Property Group worth $11,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 370.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 211.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 38.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 103.1% in the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Simon Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $87.19 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $151.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.63.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 65.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

