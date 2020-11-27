Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 3,069 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $10,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,933,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 72,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $152.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $190.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.09 and its 200 day moving average is $146.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,099.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Argus lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

