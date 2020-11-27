Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 22,000 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ross Stores were worth $11,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seeyond lifted its position in Ross Stores by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 10.9% during the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 190,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,770,000 after purchasing an additional 18,647 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Ross Stores by 3.1% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,656 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 19.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 53,967 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ROST. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.25.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $110.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.95. The company has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.95, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

