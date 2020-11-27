Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 14,000 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 23.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TopBuild were worth $7,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 16.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 75.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total value of $501,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $319,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,258.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,005 shares of company stock worth $1,031,340 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLD. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Benchmark downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

BLD stock opened at $176.99 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $54.83 and a one year high of $191.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.65.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.32. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

