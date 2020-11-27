Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 12,000 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. South State CORP. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.90.

STZ stock opened at $204.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.26. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $208.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.