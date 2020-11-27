Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 11,693 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,693 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.11% of Advance Auto Parts worth $11,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.91.

NYSE:AAP opened at $149.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.65 and its 200-day moving average is $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.33 and a 52 week high of $170.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

