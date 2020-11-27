Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 10,000 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $9,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $2,062,136,000. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $679,387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $243,966,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $222,784,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $199,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CARR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Sunday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

CARR stock opened at $38.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.70 and its 200-day moving average is $28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $41.48.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

