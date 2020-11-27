Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,000 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.12% of Cable One worth $13,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CABO. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cable One during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 15.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,979.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,881.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,827.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,031.39 and a 1-year high of $2,044.41.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.70 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.08 million. Cable One had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.90%. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.90%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,978.43, for a total value of $635,076.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,652,374.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,793.40, for a total transaction of $541,606.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,743.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,136 shares of company stock worth $4,017,105 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CABO. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,849.14.

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

